Kaag briefs Machnouk on refugee summit

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag met with Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk Wednesday to discuss an upcoming summit on refugees in New York.



In a meeting at the ministry, Kaag updated Machnouk on preparations for the Summit for Refugees and Migrants, scheduled to be held Sept. 19 at the U.N. headquarters.



Kaag also brushed off rumors that the U.N. supports the naturalization of refugees in the country.



There are 1.1 million Syrian refugees officially registered with the U.N. in Lebanon.



Touching on Lebanon's political situation, Kaag praised Machnouk for his position in support of timely Parliamentary elections.



Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk seconded Kaag's remarks.

...