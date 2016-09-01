FPM unlikely to boycott national dialogue session

Despite the Free Patriotic Movement's boycott of a Cabinet session last week and its ongoing escalatory tone against the government, parliamentary sources in the FPM said there is so far no final decision to boycott a new national dialogue session scheduled on Sept. 5 .



Political sources said that if the FPM's call for a clear interpretation of the National Charter on equal power sharing between Muslims and Christians is a condition for not boycotting national dialogue, this condition is difficult to meet for the following reasons:



Following its boycott of a Cabinet session last week in protest against the extension of senior military officials' terms, the FPM Tuesday stepped up its campaign against the government, vowing to challenge all Cabinet decrees passed in the absence of its ministers, while hinting it might withdraw from national dialogue if the row over the interpretation of the National Charter on equal power sharing between Muslims and Christians was not settled.

