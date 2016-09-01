STL expert highlights traces of a conspiracy

Telecoms expert John Edward Philips testified before the Special Tribunal for Lebanon Wednesday, launching into a detailed presentation of the covert phone networks allegedly used to plot the 2005 murder of statesman Rafik Hariri.



Philips testified that while people use multiple phones for a variety of reasons, the closed networks used to coordinate organized crime leave telltale patterns in call data records.



The group expanded and began operating in concert on Jan. 15 . But as soon as the red phones increased their activity, users of a core group of six blue phones saw their call patterns change dramatically.



Prosecutors have chosen to limit Philips' testimony to call data records, and he repeatedly suggested that he had little knowledge of the details of the case.



Philips' presentation will likely continue into next week.

...