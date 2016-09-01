New self-styled patriotic group raises eyebrows

Some refer to it as an Army militia or a Christian militant branch of Hezbollah, while its members insist it is nothing more than a youth organization trying to do some good in the world. Homat al-Deyar has raised the ire of some officials after images circulated over social media in recent weeks showed members holding assault rifles inside an Army barracks.



The head of the organization, Ralph Chemali, denies they are sectarian and say they are not interested in bearing arms or have any plans to become a militia.



The group was inspired after battles between the Army and Islamist militants in the border town of Arsal. The clashes eventually resulted in the capture of some 30 Army and security service members by Syria-based militants.



Senior Army sources told The Daily Star the group is treated as a youth organization and is in now supported by senior command.



The source also said allegations claiming that the organization was being funded or supported by the Army Command were untrue.

...