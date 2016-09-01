Free Baalbeck access during art exhibition

Access to the historical Baalbeck ruins in east Lebanon will be free of charge for a month beginning in mid-September, Culture Minister Raymond Areiji announced Wednesday at the launch of a contemporary art exhibition. From Sept. 17 until Oct. 17, people will be able to visit the ancient Roman site for free, Areiji said. During this period, The Silent Echo exhibition, which gathers artists from around the world, will be held at the site's museum.



The exhibition is being organized by STUDIOCUR/ART, a nonprofit organization.



Historically known as Heliopolis, Baalbeck has some of the best-preserved ruins in Lebanon, with one of the largest extant Roman temples.

