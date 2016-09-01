Lebanon rattled as mystery bomb kills one in Zahle

Lebanon was rattled Wednesday when a roadside bomb killed an elderly Syrian beggar and wounded 11 others, in Zahle.



In previous attacks of this nature in the area, suspected militants would plant roadside bombs to target Lebanese military vehicles or Hezbollah convoys to and from Syria.



There was no known military or Hezbollah presence on the Ksara-Saadnayel road, located at the southern entrance of Zahle.



A source identified that victim as an elderly Syrian beggar, who routinely stands at the roundabout.



Security forces later cordoned off the area and shut the roundabout.



The blast comes about two weeks since a roadside bombing blamed on Daesh (ISIS) lightly wounded five soldiers traveling in a military vehicle in Lebanon's northeast border region of Arsal, where most of these types of attacks occur.

