Berri vows to stop obstruction in snub to FPM

Speaker Nabih Berri pledged Wednesday to put a halt to the obstruction of the work of Parliament and the government, long paralyzed by the presidential vacuum, threatening to use the people's power if the need arises to achieve this goal.



It was not immediately clear whether Berri was hinting at resorting to street protests to counter the FPM's potential anti-government street demonstrations.



Berri's remarks come ahead of a new Parliament session set for Sept. 7 to elect a president.



Berri is scheduled to chair a new national dialogue session at his Ain al-Tineh residence on Sept. 5 that is likely to focus on a proposal to create a senate and an administrative decentralization law after the rival leaders had failed in three successive sessions early in August to make any breakthroughs in the deadlocks over the presidency and a new vote system.



However, some blocs, including the Future bloc, have rejected Berri's proposal, insisting that the election of a president remains top priority.



