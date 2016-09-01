Civilian presence prevents action against militants in Arsal's outskirts: Machnouk

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk said that the presence of civilians along Lebanon's northeastern border has prevented the army from resolving the militant crisis.



In an interview with the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, Machnouk said that a military confrontation with militant groups on the outskirts of the border of town of Arsal was far off, citing the huge presence of civilians in the area.



In June, eight suicide bombers blew themselves up in the border village of Al-Qaa, just north of Arsal, killing five citizens and wounding more than 30 others.

