Future, not FPM to blame for political crisis: Bou Saab

Education Minister Elias Bou Saab blamed the Future Movement and not his own party, the Free Patriotic Movement, for failing to take the initiative to solve Lebanon's political crisis.



However, some blocs, including the Future bloc, have rejected Berri's proposal, insisting that the election of a president remains the top priority.



Bou Saab said that while the FPM has agreed with Berri on this issue, the ball is now in the Future Movement's court to agree to his proposal.



The Future bloc has rejected Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah's latest overture to Hariri, which signals that the party is ready to accept Hariri as Lebanon's next prime minister if it supports Aoun for president.

