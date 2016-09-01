No alternative to Lebanon waste plan: minister

Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb Thursday reiterated that the government has no alternative to the government plan passed in March for dealing with the garbage crisis.



The temporary solution approved by the Cabinet in March was supposed to last four years, giving the government time to develop a long-term plan to tackle the country's waste issues.



Sukleen, the waste contractor for greater Beirut and Mount Lebanon, announced after the decision that it would not collect trash in areas using the dump, citing a lack of alternative storage facilities.

