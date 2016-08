In this undated photo made available Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011, al-Saadi Gadhafi, center, and Hannibal Gadhafi, right, sons of Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, watch a military exercise by the elite military unit commanded by their brother, Khamis, in Zlitan, Libya. (AP Photo/Abdel Magid al-Fergany, File)