Minister denies land dispute with Mount Lebanon town

Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil Thursday denied that his ministry had filed a lawsuit against any mukhtar in the Mount Lebanon town of Aqoura over a land dispute.



The issue of land disputes resurfaced two days ago when Khalil pledged to restore government control over property illegally awarded or seized by politicians or sectarian groups.



The minister vowed to preserve state property that was stolen across the country.



Khalil reiterated his call from two days ago for land surveyors to continue inspecting areas for violations, but said to do so "according to norms and the law".

...