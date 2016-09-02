History unearthed in Sidon massive temple excavations

New archaeological discoveries at Sidon's Freres archaeological site were revealed Thursday as part of a British Museum led excavation project, uncovering more layers of the ancient port city's history. A model tabernacle, incense burners, and banquet wares were among the artifacts found in Sidon during the 2016 excavations, explained Claude Serhal, the head of the British Museum delegation. The work also led to the discovery of a temple that dates back to the 11th century B.C.



Serhal explained how the recent revelations further elucidate cult rituals that were practiced in the second and first millennium B.C. temples that are under excavation. In the temple from the second millennium Canaanite period, new rooms were uncovered that are over 48 meters long. Some of the excavated rooms appeared to extend under the road near the new the site, demonstrating the immensity of the temple.

