Chehayeb to discuss trash alternatives

Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb Thursday voiced his readiness to discuss with the protesting Kataeb Party alternatives to resolving the renewed trash crisis in Metn, although he stressed options were limited.



Chehayeb said there was ongoing communication between Metn MPs and Kataeb chief MP Sami Gemayel regarding the situation.



Gemayel thanked Bou Saab for coming to see what the Kataeb have been protesting against.



However, Chehayeb warned against the dangers of not finding a solution.



Chehayeb asked the Interior Minister to call for a meeting next week with municipalities who are ready for the long term decentralization plan laid out by the Cabinet.



Chehayeb reaffirmed his position that the current solution is not ideal, but has come as a result of the previous accumulation of trash over a period of eight months.

