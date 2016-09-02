UNRWA schools open their doors to new school year

Hundreds of students lined up in front of the entrance of the UNRWA-run Galilee Secondary School in southeast Beirut Thursday for a visit from senior staff to mark the beginning of the school year.



As students filed into the run-down but well-keptschool building, Schmale elucidated the difficult choices both the community and UNRWA are facing.



Despite assurances, the future of the 67 UNRWA schools, and their nearly 38,000 students, is still precarious.



Though the current average class has 33 students, the UNRWA purpose-built schools -- like Galilee/Haifa – have capacity for 50 per class.



The worries and fears preceding last year's near postponement of the school year should have been an alarm for the international community Schmale said, though in the press release he emphasized UNRWA's gratitude to the member states and other partners who continue to support the education program.



New to the post of chief of UNRWA's Education Program, Mouh is himself a success story from the organization's education services, having been educated at one of the agency's schools then working his way up, first as a teacher and then as an education specialist and officer.

...