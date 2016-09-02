Prosecutors: Hariri killing was plotted in south Beirut

The 2005 murder of statesman Rafik Hariri was coordinated from Beirut's southern suburbs using specialized long-range cellular equipment, prosecutors told the Special Tribunal for Lebanon Thursday.



Asked by judges why someone would use such a device, Philips said it possessed a "large battery, which means it has an extended life – extended range, better server coverage". He noted the phone also featured an external antenna, which allowed it to be used in areas where other phones might not function.



Philips went on to demonstrate how he was able to link mission phones across the various covert networks, each of which has been designated a color by prosecutors. He testified that six "blue phones" exhibited strikingly aligned call patterns to six "red phones" – purportedly used carry out the attack itself – and also to six "green phones," allegedly used by operational leadership.

...