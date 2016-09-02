Khalil fires back at critics over Aqoura land dispute

Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil struck back Thursday at critics who had accused the government of attempting to seize lands from the Mount Lebanon town of Aqoura. The issue of land disputes resurfaced this week when Khalil pledged to restore government control over property illegally awarded or seized by politicians or sectarian groups.



Khalil clarified that the Aqoura land was not part of the illegal seizures he had referred to, and it is generally known that it does not belong to the state.



Telecoms Minister Boutros Harb said he contacted Khalil to clarify the situation.



Harb, according to a press release, said he received assurances from Khalil over the properties in Mount Lebanon, and that the law would be respected.

