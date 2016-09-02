We cannot solve your internal problems, U.S. tells Lebanese

The United States is committed to supporting to Lebanon, but it cannot solve its presidential crisis, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas A. Shannon Jr. said Thursday during his first official visit to the country.



Lebanon is approaching 28 months without a president due to political deadlock preventing an election.



Free Patriotic Movement affiliated Education Minister Elias Bou Saab blamed the Future Movement for failing to solve Lebanon's political crisis.



Bou Saab was responding to a speech by Speaker Nabih Berri.



Berri had called on all political sides to quit stalling and abide by the constitution. He appeared to be alluding to the FPM, which along with its key ally Hezbollah and some March 8 affiliates, has boycotted parliament's sessions, thereby preventing a quorum.



Berri had insisted during national dialogue sessions that a packaged deal was the only solution to Lebanon's political crisis.



The Future bloc has rejected Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah's latest proposition that would allot former Prime Minister Hariri another term if FPM Founder MP Michel Aoun is elected president.



Bou Saab said that while the FPM is with Berri on the issue of the parliamentary electoral law, the ball is now in the Future Movement's court to take the iniative.

