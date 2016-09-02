Boy, 12, travels from Beirut to Turkey undetected



A 12-year-old boy nearly caused a security incident at a Turkish airport when he traveled unnoticed on a plane flying from Beirut, a source told the Daily Star Friday.



The Palestinian boy slipped by security agents undetected at Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport, headed to the plane's boarding terminal and enjoyed a free flight to Turkey.



Local daily As-Safir reported that Khaled Walid Al-Shabti passed through each security checkpoint at the airport without being asked to present his passport until he was aboard the plane en route to Turkey.

...