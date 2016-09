Former Minister Nicolas Fattoush Friday called on Lebanon's interior minister to rectify the damage caused by the closure of a road leading to a controversial cement factory in Mount Lebanon.



Fattoush also questioned the motives behind the road blockade with several illegal stone crusher plants operating in the area without licenses, particularly in Dahr al-Baidar.



Pierre Fattoush already owns several quarries in Dahr al-Baidar, located between Mount Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.

