Lebanon indicts 2 Syrian officers over 2013 Tripoli bombings

A military court Friday issued indictments against two Syrian officers accused of involvement in the 2013 Tripoli mosque bombings.



In a 44-page indictment, Military Investigative Judge Alaa Khatib named Syrian intelligence officers Mohammad Ali Ali from the "Palestine Branch" and Nasser Joubeen from the "Political Security Directorate," Lebanon's National News Agency said.



It added that investigators were still trying to uncover the names of the Syrian officers responsible for giving out orders to execute the twin bombings, which killed at least 42 people and wounded more than 400 others.

...