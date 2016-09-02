Rifi calls on Lebanon to cut ties with Syria over Tripoli bombings

Resigned Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi Friday called on the Lebanese government to cut diplomatic ties with Damascus after a court indicted two Syrian officers for involvement in the 2013 Tripoli mosque bombings.



Rifi added that the indictment was the first step to end what he described as the era of Syrian tutelage over Lebanon.



The resigned minister said there was "scientific evidence" proving that the Syrian intelligence was behind the attack.



Citing the indictment, the state-run National News Agency said that investigators were still trying to uncover the names of the Syrian officers responsible for giving out orders to execute the twin bombings, which killed at least 42 people and wounded more than 400 others.

