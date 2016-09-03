Bassil to table power sharing at dialogue

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil will attend next week's national dialogue session during which he will bring up the thorny issue of the interpretation of the National Charter on equal power sharing between Muslims and Christians, parliamentary sources in the Free Patriotic Movement said Friday. Bassil, the FPM leader, will demand that rival leaders address the issue of the National Charter's power-sharing formula before discussing any item on the agenda, the sources said.



Berri had insisted during national dialogue sessions that a packaged deal was the only solution to the chronic political crisis that has left Lebanon without a president for more than two years.



Political sources said that the outcome of the dialogue session might serve as an indicator about the fate of a Parliament session to elect a president on Sept. 7 and a Cabinet meeting on Sept. 8 .



While the sources said they did not know how Berri would react to the FPM's demands, they appeared to be confident that Bassil would face strong opposition from Christian politicians attending the dialogue session, namely Telecommunications Minister Boutros Harb.

