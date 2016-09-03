Tashnag remains firm on trash as Kataeb and FPM talk

As the Kataeb Party and Free Patriotic Movement discussed solutions to the trash crisis, the Tashnag Party made it clear that it would not engage in any further talks until work on a government-approved plan is resumed. Members from the Kataeb and FPM have been vocal regarding their stances; however, the Tashnag Party been relatively quiet on the issue.



Resigned Economy Minister Alain Hakim, a member of the Kataeb Party, told The Daily Star that the ongoing discussions between the Kataeb and FPM are based on three points.



Hakim reaffirmed that Kataeb supports the decisions taken by the Tashnag Party, but that there are no ongoing talks between the two.



The Tashnag Party says it has no objection to discussing improvements to the government plan.



The temporary solution approved by the Cabinet in March was supposed to last for four years, giving the government ample time to develop a long-term plan to tackle the nation's waste issues.

...