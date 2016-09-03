STL expert witness unpacks analysis of conspiracy

A complex network of phones was allegedly used to orchestrate and carry out the assassination on 14 February 2005 .



Friday he delved further into "single user analysis" which is employed to attribute multiple phones to one individual.



Using cell-site data showing the locations and call times of specific phones, Philips aimed to show how multiple phones, belonging to separate groups, could be linked to single users, and even indicate leadership positions in the operational hierarchy.



According to Philips' analysis, there were five groups of phones with specific roles, acting within different parameters.

...