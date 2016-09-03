Authorities investigating how boy flew to Turkey

Head of Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport Fadi al-Hasan said Friday that an investigation was launched into how a 12-year-old boy was able to board a plane and fly to Turkey without a passport or ticket.



The incident took place aboard Middle East Airlines Flight ME 267 .



Military Prosecutor Saqr Saqr has also ordered an investigation into the incident, a local TV station reported.



A 12-year-old boy has caused an uproar after slipping through multiple security checkpoints at Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport and flying business class to Istanbul, remaining undetected until the flight landed.



Palestinian Khaled Walid al-Shabti Wednesday passed through each security checkpoint without being asked to present his passport.

