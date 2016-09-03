Burkinis and bikinis coexist in harmony in Tyre

On the shores of Tyre, bikini and burkini-type outfit wearers swim harmoniously alongside one another.



On Friday afternoon, a diverse crowd is spread across the public beach in Tyre.



"You can see it all here in Tyre, you can see two types of people at the beach; those who wear swimsuits and those who don't".



While some choose to swim in their regular clothing in Tyre, the burkini reflects an everyday aspect of Sarah Ezzeddine's life.



Line Itani, a student at the Lebanese American University, visits the Tyre beach regularly. She told The Daily Star that the first time she went to the Tyre public beach, she considered being cautious in the way she dressed.



In Tyre, harmony prevails. Women wearing burkinis and bikinis do not see each other as enemies.

...