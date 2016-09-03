The art of decision-making

History does repeat itself sometimes but the current level of human connectivity and interactivity is exclusive to the 21st century.



In short, actions and reactions, in the current reality, are faster, and hence more unpredictable.



This reality has its implications for the daily life of individuals and the general behavior of societies.



Second, it changed the patterns of the economic form and function of societies.



In business, government, civil society, academic research and even at the personal level, decision-making became more difficult.



Complexity modeling and scenario planning are the new normal.



This proves how social decision-making should be based on resilience and determination, as well as innovative tools to deal with social complexity and human perceptions.

...