Outrage as two Syrian officers accused of Tripoli blasts

A military court issued indictments against two Syrian intelligence officers accused of carrying out the 2013 Tripoli mosque bombings Friday, prompting politicians to attack the Syrian regime, with some calling for the cutting off diplomatic ties with Syria.



In the 44-page indictment, Military Investigative Judge Alaa Khatib accused Syrian intelligence officers Mohammad Ali Ali from the "Palestine Branch" and Nasser Joubeen from the "Political Security Directorate" of orchestrating the blasts.



The indictment said investigations indicated that the orders to detonate bombs outside the Al-Taqwa and Al-Salam mosques in Tripoli originated from a senior security agency within the Syrian intelligence apparatus.



Five Lebanese suspects from the Jabal Mohsen neighborhood in Tripoli were also included in the indictment.



Resigned Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi called on the Cabinet to expel the Syrian ambassador and for the state to sever diplomatic ties with Damascus.



The Karami family is a traditional ally of Syria. He is a supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime and is part of the pro-Syrian regime March 8 coalition.



In the past Mikati was also a supporter of the Syrian regime.

