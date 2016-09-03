Lebanese airline files lawsuit against Turkish company over plane incident

A Lebanese airline whose plane landed in Israel earlier this week filed a lawsuit before the Lebanese judiciary against the Turkish company involved in the incident.



The lawyer told the daily that the Turkish company Tailwind Airlines, which leased the plane to Wings of Lebanon to facilitate charter flights between Beirut and the Turkish city of Antalya, had apologized and vowed to remove the Lebanese company's logo from the plane.



The incident drew the ire of the Lebanese people, with Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt calling on the Lebanese judiciary to indict the agents of Wings of Lebanon.

...