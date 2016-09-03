US official says Lebanon's Hezbollah 'terror' group battling 'terrorists' in Syria

Hezbollah's involvement in the conflict in neighboring Syria has had grave repercussions on the group, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas A. Shannon Jr. said.



Hezbollah made public that it was fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces in 2013 .



Shannon, who concluded a two-day visit to Lebanon Friday, said that the U.S. administration would not change its stance towards Hezbollah, nor would the sanctions imposed on the Lebanese group be reversed.



Washington considers Hezbollah a terror group, and, unlike Europe, does not distinguish between its political and military arms.

