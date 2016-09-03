Lebanon's speaker denies that latest speech threatens street protests

Speaker Nabih Berri criticized misinterpretations of his latest speech, denying that he had threatened to resort to street protests to counter potential anti-government demonstrations.



In a speech Wednesday at a mass rally organized by the Amal Movement, which he heads, Berri called for an end to stances that impede the work of the Parliament and the government, threatening to use the people's power if the need arises to achieve this goal.



Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, the FPM leader, and other party officials have warned of escalatory measures, including street protests, against the government if the FPM's demands are not met.

...