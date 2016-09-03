Minister calls on Lebanese PM to postpone next Cabinet meet

Tourism Minister Michel Pharaon Saturday called on Prime Minister Tammam Salam to postpone the upcoming Cabinet session amid the political tension in the country.



Since its boycott of a Cabinet session last week in protest against the extension of senior military officials' terms, the Free Patriotic Movement has stepped up its campaign against the government, vowing to challenge all Cabinet decrees passed in the absence of its ministers.



The session was also boycotted by the Tashnag Party, and Pharaon walked out of the meeting, arguing that ministers should not have discussed important issues.

...