Lebanon arrests 5 over boy who flew to Turkey undetected

Military Prosecutor Saqr Saqr Saturday ordered the arrest of five people for negligence, which led to a 12-year-old boy boarding a plane from Beirut and flying to Istanbul without a passport or ticket.



The Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport launched an investigation into how the the 12-year-old Palestinian boy Khaled Walid al-Shabti was able to get to Turkey unnoticed.



The boy has caused uproar after slipping through multiple security checkpoints at Beirut's Airport and flying business class to Istanbul, remaining undetected until the flight landed.



Shabti Wednesday passed through each security checkpoint without being asked to present his passport.

...