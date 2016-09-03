Former Libya PM must be arrested over Sadr abduction: Yaacoub

In a ceremony in the Bekaa Valley town of Bednayel marking the 1978 abduction of the Amal Movement founder and his companions, Yaacoub refuted recent claims made by Lebanese lawyer Bushra Khalil that Sadr was killed three days after his arrival in Libya.



Yaacoub is the son of Sheikh Mohammad Yaacoub, who accompanied Sadr on his Libya trip.



Gadhafi was only 2-years-old at the time of Sadr's abduction.



Yaacoub, however, has not addressed the allegations against him over kidnapping the younger Gadhafi.

...