Takfiri plan for region doomed to fail: Hezbollah deputy head

Hezbollah deputy head Sheikh Naim Qassem Sunday said the Syrian government and its allies were gradually gaining control over more territory in the war-torn country, declaring that the "takfiri" plan for the region was doomed.



ISIS declared its own emirate in eastern Syrian and western Iraq back in 2014 when it took over large swathes of territory, proclaiming the Syrian city of Raqqa as its de-facto capital.



Hezbollah announced one year earlier that it was fighting alongside the Syrian army against rebels in the country.



The Hezbollah official also called on officials to stop wasting time in deciding what specifications the country's future president must have, and instead decide on an individual.

...