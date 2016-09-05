Why the Litani cleanup costs so much

The level of pollution in Lebanon's Litani River has been increasing steadily over years, and with it the proposed cost of any cleanup and depollution activities.



This has received particular attention since the World Bank board of directors agreed a $55 million loan to Lebanon on July 14 for depollution projects along the major water source.



The Business Plan for Combating Pollution of the Qaraoun Lake, published by the Environment Ministry with the UNDP in 2011, sets out a clear plan for cutting the sources of contamination in the vicinity of the river.



This is an example of a large, and expensive, project that would not be needed in a highly developed country like the U.S., but is vital in Lebanon if authorities hope to cut pollution flowing into the Litani River and Qaraoun Lake – an artificial lake on the upper stretch of the river created by a dam.



However, large projects simply need large budgets, and this explains the high cost of depollution in the Litani basin.

...