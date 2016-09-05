Sidon International Festival kicks off despite objections

The Sidon International Festival kicked off Sunday, attracting visitors from across the country to the city's sites despite opposition from local religious figures. Sidon welcomed around 250 visitors who came to the southern port city to see its landmarks and enjoy the festival atmosphere.



The event was organized by the National Committee for Sidon International Festival in collaboration with Sidon Municipality and under the supervision of the Tourism Ministry.



Many like Maroun al-Hajj, who is from the Sidon district town of Ain Delb, had been to Sidon many times but never indulged in the city's history and heritage.



The Sidon International Festival will run throughout September and will feature concerts by Nancy Ajram on Sept. 16 and Guy Manoukian on Sept. 17 .

