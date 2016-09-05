Geagea calls for ‘president’ Aoun and ‘PM’ Hariri

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea has called for the election of Free Patriotic Movement founder Michel Aoun as president followed by the appointment of Future Movement leader Saad Hariri as prime minister, saying it was the solution for Lebanon's political deadlock.



Geagea was speaking during a memorial mass at the LF's headquarters to commemorate the Lebanese Forces' Martyrs.



Geagea warned that holding parliamentary elections without a new president would only deepen the country's political crisis.



Geagea said that he expected a revolution to erupt in Lebanon, similar to those seen in other Arab countries since 2011 .

