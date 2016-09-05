Kataeb to reopen Burj Hammoud landfill

Resigned Economy Minister Alain Hakim said Sunday that he expects a solution to the Metn area trash crisis in the next 48 hours.



Protests organized by the Kataeb Party have prevented the construction of the new Burj Hammoud landfill site.



The Kataeb Party had claimed Sukleen was purposefully not sorting waste before dumping it at the site.



Hakim reiterated four contentious points being discussed with the government.



Hakim stressed that the committee ought to be made up of technocrats, representatives of the people in affected areas, in addition to representatives of the state.



Chehayeb confirmed that a meeting will take place Tuesday between representatives of the municipality and the state in order to look into which municipalities can begin managing their own waste.

...