Will national dialogue survive FPM challenge?

Rival political leaders meet Monday in a new round of national dialogue, seen as an omen about the fate a doomed Parliament session to elect a president and a Cabinet meeting later this week.



In the meantime, former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora Sunday rebuffed Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea's proposal for the election of MP Michel Aoun as president and choosing former Premier Saad Hariri as Lebanon's next prime minister, calling it "a strange proposal" that runs contrary to the Constitution.



Siniora, the head of the Future Movement's parliamentary bloc, reiterated his opposition to Berri's initiative, and spurned Geagea's proposal for the election of Aoun as president and choosing Hariri as prime minister.



Referring to Geagea's proposal, Siniora said: "We reject Dr. Geagea's proposal.



What Dr. Geagea is proposing is the appointment of a president and appointment of a prime minister contrary to the rules of the Constitution.



When the presidency post becomes vacant, the Constitution calls on the nation's lawmakers to go to Parliament to elect a new president, Siniora said.



Last month, the Future bloc also rejected a similar offer made by Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah to Hariri over the premiership, saying the Hezbollah chief cannot impose Aoun as a sole candidate for the country's top Christian post.

...