Senate creation, election law to headline Lebanon's national dialogue talks

A new round of national dialogue talks between Lebanon's rival politicians opened Monday, with discussions expected to be focused on a new electoral law and a proposal to establish a national senate.



Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil was accompanied by party MP Hikmat Deeb.



Lebanon's political elite did refer an administrative decentralization proposal to Parliament's joint committees and sought to establish workshops to pave the way for the establishment of a senate.



According to the agreement, a national parliament would be elected based solely on parity between Christian and Muslim MPs.

...