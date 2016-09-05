FPM, Chehayeb agree on trash regulatory body

Lebanon's agriculture minister and the Free Patriotic Movement Monday agreed to establish a regulatory body to oversee the implementation of the Cabinet's four-year trash plan.



The meeting between Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb, Kanaan and Free Patriotic Movement Minister Elias Bou Saab came during an attempt by the government to remove new piles of trash that have been accumulating on the streets in parts of Beirut and its suburbs.



Bou Saab called for consensus over the area's trash removal, as "people can no longer endure the ongoing [political] differences".



He said that the decentralization of waste sorting is a solution that would fundamentally change the way the country deals with trash and could be immediately carried out.

...