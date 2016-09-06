AUB students urged to benefit country

President of the American University of Beirut Fadlo Khuri implored students Monday to use their academic privilege for public service and to support those in need, during a speech to mark to new academic year.



Khuri, who took the post of president last year, delivered his address entitled, "A Legacy of Service," at the Assembly Hall a AUB's Ras Beirut campus.



The president stressed the value of following this example in order to realize the full potential of an AUB education.



During the ceremony, awards were given to 24 faculty members teaching at the university for 40 years or more.



AUB, founded in 1866, has around an instructional faculty of 800 and a student body of around 8,000 .

