Regulatory body for waste sorting OK’d

Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb and the Free Patriotic Movement agreed Monday to establish a regulatory body to oversee the implementation of the Cabinet's four-year trash plan, raising hopes of an imminent end to a 10-day garbage crisis in the Metn area.



The meeting between Chehayeb, Kanaan, and FPM-affiliated Education Minister Elias Bou Saab came amid attempts by the government to remove new piles of trash that have accumulated on the streets in parts of Beirut and its suburbs.



Bou Saab called for a consensus over the area's trash removal, as, "people can no longer endure the ongoing [political] differences".



He said that the decentralization of waste sorting is a solution that would essentially change the way the country deals with trash and could be implemented immediately.



Chehayeb echoed Health Minister Wael Abu Faour's demands that the trash be cleared from the streets immediately. Over the weekend, Abu Faour called on all municipalities to remove trash from the streets ahead of expected rain.



Resigned Economy Minister Alain Hakim, also a member of the Kataeb Party, told The Daily Star Sunday that a regulatory body should be formed.

