Public drivers protest against vehicle inspection fees hike

Public Drivers Unions Monday called on Lebanese nationals to boycott mandatory annual vehicle inspection at centers across the country due to rising fees and the continued privatization of the service.



Lebanon's public drivers shut down auto-inspection centers across the country Monday protesting a 50 percent hike in inspection fees.



Firstly, to cover costs of a planned $44 million investment by the government at the centers over the next 10 years, a plan that was rejected by the government's own Auditing Department. Secondly, due to rising public contracting bids by private companies to operate the centers.



Public drivers also briefly blocked the inspection center in the northern city of Tripoli.



Drivers also held a protest outside the Zahrani inspection center in the southern district of Nabatieh.

...