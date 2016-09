A young Syrian woman was the victim of an honor crime in the southern city of Tyre Monday after she was stabbed to death by two of her brothers, security sources said.



The police statement said the girl had been killed for leaving her parents' house in Tyre's Qadmous area 10 days ago to elope with a Syrian man she had a relationship with.



Both families agreed that she would return to her parents' house and that the two would marry Monday and a dowry was paid to the girl's family.

...