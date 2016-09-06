STL: Telecoms expert details final calls before bombing

A telecoms expert described to the Special Tribunal for Lebanon how a covert network of cellphones exhibited striking call patterns in the leadup to the assassination of ex-Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, culminating in a flurry of activity in the hour before his death. John Edwards Philips testified that the activity of a group of eight "red phones" can be strongly associated with the crime.



The phones made 28 calls in the hour before the attack, six in the final three minutes.



Philips documented the "hierarchical call flow" exhibited by the activity of these other groups, where a call from one phone appeared to precipitate atypical activity among the entire network.

