Power-sharing row torpedoes all-party talks

National dialogue, viewed as a last resort for rival leaders to try to find a solution to the protracted political crisis, fell victim to bickering Monday over the National Charter's power-sharing formula, prompting Speaker Nabih Berri to indefinitely suspend the all-party talks.



Berri's dramatic move came shortly after Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, said his party would no longer attend dialogue sessions because he did not get answers from the interlocutors to the FPM's growing concerns over the implementation of the National Charter on equal power sharing between Muslims and Christians.



Worse still, the session, chaired by Berri at his Ain al-Tineh residence, was marred by a heated debate between Bassil and Marada Movement leader MP Sleiman Frangieh over who represents the Christians most.



Bassil said that following the FPM ministers' boycott of a Cabinet session last month over the extension of senior military officials' terms, Christian ministers in the Cabinet barely represented 6 percent of the Christians.

...