Chehayeb ends ban on Syrian produce, introduces new regulatory measures

Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb has cancelled a ban on importing Syrian produce issued several months ago, admitting that it was counter-productive.



"After months of this ban ... it has not rendered the desired results of protecting the Lebanese produce, which was being drowned by the Syrian side," the Lebanese daily Al-Joumhouria quoted Chehayeb Tuesday.



Admitting to the decision's failure, he said that it had contributed to the "revitalization of illegal smuggling" of Syrian produce at unprecedented levels.



As a result, Chehayeb said he had issued a new decision last week, forcing the Syrian side to provide a license before exporting its products to Lebanon.

